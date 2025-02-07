Matlock season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Huge reveals ahead?

Is there a chance that we are about to learn some more reveals soon when it comes to Matlock season 1 episode 11 on CBS? Well, let’s just say this: We sure hope so!

One of the things that we do believe the producers have done a great job at already is finding ways to continue to mix things up. Sure, a big part of the story is about Matty working to get justice for her daughter but moving forward, we do think everything will start to become more complicated. After all, she is getting closer to Olympia, and her relationships could start to get more in the way.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, creator Jennie Snyder Urman had the following to say about what is ahead, and some of the complicated dynamics that are at play:

You’re in for, I would say, all cards that we’ve been laying down, some of which the audience is aware of, some of which they’re not aware of the importance, will ultimately start to flip over. Our show has to have a bunch of things working at once. It has to have that big overarching crime story, spy thriller element and adding up to something real. But there’s also a love triangle that we’re working on between, Matty and Olympia and Edwin, her husband. She’s changing by being in this workplace and by becoming friends with Olympia, and it’s causing her to cast a light back on the life she thought she had, and caused her to look at things a little bit differently. Olympia is changing her. Edwin thought she was going to go into this mission, get the bad guy and then come out. I don’t think he was prepared for the changes that are happening to Matty.

Will these changes stick? That is one of the bigger questions that you do have to wonder here, largely due to the fact that we’re sure that there are some more twists coming! Given that the show started off with a huge one, we 100% tend to think that we’ll continue to see more before the finale wraps up.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 11?

