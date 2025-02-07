Matlock season 1 episode 11: ‘A Traitor in Thine Own House’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Matlock season 1 episode 11 arrive. So what more is there to share now?

Well, one of the things that we have certainly come to understand over time with this show is that while Matty is the focus for most of what we’re seeing, the firm does have plenty of fascinating characters who are all around her! Shae is going to have a major role in this upcoming installment, and that of course makes us curious how she is going to handle some difficult circumstances.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get even more reactions and reviews!

Below, you can see the full Matlock season 1 episode 11 synopsis with some more insight all about what all is coming:

“A Traitor in Thine Own House” – Tensions rise as Shae works with Olympia’s team on a case for a tech startup that’s had trade secrets stolen, on MATLOCK, Thursday, Feb. 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, this show doing a story about the tech world at this point makes total sense. After all, isn’t conflict between these companies happening all the time? Everyone is trying to compete for the most money and attention, and some will be rather cutthroat in order to make it happen.

As for what Matty’s role in all of this is…

Well, that remains to be seen. We just tend to think that in general, it is unusual for this show to not hype up the story for Kathy Bates’ character … but rest assured, that is still going to be there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Matlock now, including other intel on the future

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 11 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







