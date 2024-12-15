Matlock season 1: The episode count for CBS

As many of you may be aware, we are in the midst of a long hiatus when it comes to Matlock on CBS following Thursday’s episode. Also, we know that there are a lot of storylines we want to see furthered along, especially when it comes to who is really responsible for the death of Matty’s daughter. Our biggest concern right now is that somehow, Olympia is involved in this — and that makes it all the more heartbreaking given the bond that she has formed with Kathy Bates’ character.

So how much more of the story is to come here? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that for now, we have yet to even reach the halfway point.

According to a new report coming in from TVLine, Matlock season 1 will run for 18 episodes in total, and that means that there is a lot of time in order for some of these loose ends to be tied up. We’re certainly eager to see what happens here, but also how this show could evolve in the long-term here.

After all, there is a big thing that we do have to remember here at the moment: It is hard to imagine that Matty is going to be able to keep her secret forever. One of the things that we’ve come to learn over so many years covering television is that secrets are rarely that and with that in mind, we do tend to think that at some point, there could be a significant change when it comes to our leading lady’s true identity. Someone could find out eventually and when that happens, what Will Matty do? Is everyone just going to end up finding out?

