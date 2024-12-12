Matlock season 1 episode 9 return date over at CBS

After the all-important story that you are getting tonight on CBS, do you want a Matlock season 1 episode 9 return date? What about other details on what is ahead?

Well, as per usual there is a ton to get into here, but let’s begin by just noting the bad news: There isn’t going to be any more of the Kathy Bates series for a good while now. The plan is to bring it back on Thursday, January 30, the same night that a lot of the rest of the network’s lineup is back for more.

So, is there a reason for the long wait here? Well, let’s just say that it may have a little bit to do with CBS not wanting to air any episodes of this show (or any other show, for that matter) too close to the holiday season. They do this every year and in that sense, it is really not that much of a shock.

Of course, it is our feeling that one positive of the long wait is rather simple: At the time the series does return, you are probably going to see new episodes weekly for most of February. This will help to ensure that there is a consistent run of stories in a time that matters the most.

One other important thing to remember here…

Honestly, it is not super-complicated: Matlock has already been renewed for a season 2! It has gotten this green light so much earlier than almost any other first-year show, and that does allow the producers and cast to proceed forward with confidence. While we do have our reservations about how much the story can move forward with its current premise in mind, we do tend to think that the writers are smart enough to come up with something else in the event that everything falls a little by the wayside.

What do you most want to see moving into Matlock season 1 episode 9 when it arrives on CBS?

