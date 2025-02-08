Tulsa King season 3 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn about a Tulsa King season 3 between now and the end of February? Is a renewal inevitable?

For the time being, we’ll just go ahead and say the following. We’re honestly surprised that Paramount+ has not confirmed anything just yet regarding the future. There have been reports for months that something more is coming and yet, at the same time nothing official has been said. We do still think it is coming; heck, we still would not be shocked if there is some sort of two-season order that gets handed out. Why wouldn’t we be, all things considered? The Sylvester Stallone series has at this point been pretty darn popular, and there could be so much chaos in Dwight’s world.

At this point, we do think there is a good chance of a season 3 renewal between now and the end of the month, especially if the powers-that-be do want to ensure that Tulsa King moves forward on the same exact timeline that we have seen in the past. That is something that we personally think that the powers-that-be should at least want — and honestly, why wouldn’t they? The earlier that production starts, the quicker that the next batch of episodes could end up premiering.

If we were Paramount+, we would try to have the next season available in the fall. This makes even more sense when you consider the uncertainty around another part of the greater Taylor Sheridan universe. While we know there is more coming from the Yellowstone world, for example, there are still questions around when some of it is going to actually air.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 3, no matter when it airs?

