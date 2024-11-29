Tulsa King season 3 renewal: Coming this year?

At this point, it does feel abundantly clear that a Tulsa King season 3 is going to happen at Paramount+ — there is no cause for concern.

So, instead of spending a lot of time wondering about that, let’s just pivot instead to a different question at the moment: When we are going to figure out the show’s future. Are we poised to learn about it before the year is over?

Well, at the moment, we will say that there is at least a reasonable chance that we see something like that play out. After all, there are already some reports out there suggesting that Sylvester Stallone is in talks already about a new two-season contract and at this point, we tend to think that a Tulsa King renewal will be finalized an announced at that point. There is a chance that both seasons are announced at once; or, we’ll just get the announcement one season at a time.

No matter what is determined here behind the scenes, one thing does at least feel clear: This is a show that is not going anywhere in the near future. We’d honestly be shocked in the event Tulsa King does not make it until at least a season 4, if not longer. This is such a tried-and-true formula for a crime TV shows, and based on everything that we’ve seen and heard, it has been an enormous Paramount+ hit through the first couple of seasons.

Also, go ahead and remember that Taylor Sheridan is as big of a hit-maker as you are ever going to see. Sure, we know that he is not the day-to-day writer on this series, but his name at this point does wonders for almost any show that comes out.

