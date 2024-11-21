Tulsa King season 3, season 4 likely; Sylvester Stallone signing on

While a Tulsa King season 3 may not be official at the moment on Paramount+, let’s just say this: There are plenty of reasons for hope.

After all, consider the news that we have right now! According to a report from Deadline, star and executive producer Sylvester Stallone has inked a new deal to return for a potential season 3 and season 4, one that will also come with a salary increase. (The Rocky star was reportedly paid $1.5 million an episode for the second season.)

Now, let’s just note that this does not mean that Tulsa King would necessarily end with a season 4, and that there are also some spin-offs possible. The show has proven to be a huge hit for Paramount+ since the launch, and the first season also had a chance to air on CBS this past summer to set the stage for the next batch of episodes. All of this suggests that this show is going to be delivering a lot of big stuff in the years to come.

The success of this show is of course yet another feather in the cap of executive producer Taylor Sheridan, yet at the same time he is not the day-to-day writer of this particular show. Terence Winter deserves a ton of credit for being able to get a lot of big names together to make this show compelling. That’s not always easy when you have people who are considered legends for some other facets of their work.

Remember that the season 3 premiere date could come as early as next summer or the fall — it really just depends on when the renewal has been announced and beyond that, when production starts. This show does not have a super-long production cycle so just on the basis of that alone, it could be turned around and ready in a short span of time.

