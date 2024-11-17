Tulsa King season 2 finale: Who captured Dwight Manfredi?

We knew entering the Tulsa King season 2 finale that there were going to be a handful of surprises, plus a huge cliffhanger at the end. We got that courtesy of Dwight being captured by some sort of government entity, which may him leading to doing something that he is often not inclined to do a lot of the time: Snitch.

So, are we going to see Sylvester Stallone’s character go through with that? We do think that there are a lot of complications that are going to be coming out over the course of the third season — and also who could be playing the new Big Boss behind the scenes.

Speaking to USA Today in a new interview, Stallone himself indicates that there could be some sort of huge actor taking on this role, though it may be some time to learn who that is:

“It has to be an important actor, someone we haven’t seen in a while … I have a dream casting in mind. He’s going to be surprised when I call, and might say no.”

Granted, another important thing to remember here is that there is technically no season 3 renewal yet, but we’re not shocked that someone like Stallone would be looking ahead at this point. Why wouldn’t he, all things considered? The whole idea here is that the show keep doing whatever it can to both look ahead and plan for the future.

Of course, we know that season 3 would look and feel different for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, the presence of new characters, and also a new expansion of Dwight’s empire. This is something that we imagine we will hear more about in the weeks and months ahead.

