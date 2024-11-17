Tulsa King season 3: Is it renewed, canceled by Paramount+?

Following the season 2 finale on Paramount+, is there a chance that a Tulsa King season 3 is going to happen? Or, is this the end?

The first thing that really should do at this point is look at things from a fairly “official” perspective. What is going on here? Well, at present, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the future of the Sylvester Stallone series. However, we do still file it under “foregone conclusion” for so many reasons, with the biggest reason that there is no real reason to send the show off into the sunset. It seems to be popular, and we certainly know that executive producer Taylor Sheridan is as much a TV hit-maker as you are going to find.

Now, is it true that Sheridan is not the day-to-day writer for Tulsa King? Sure, but at the end of the day, it has his DNA and that is something that is incredibly important for what Paramount+ wants out of the future. The more of these series they can have, the better.

The only things that the streaming service really has to work out here is whether or not the viewership justifies the budget and as of right now, we don’t think that there is any major reason to be concerned over that. Instead, we would just prepare to be patient, given that there is nothing that says that the streaming service has to make some sort of reveal here immediately. They can take their time to figure out what they want.

The great thing here is that Tulsa King does not necessarily require a lot of time to film and edit; in theory, you could argue that it easily would be back at some point in the fall of 2025. Whether that happens is a totally different story.

