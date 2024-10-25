Tulsa King season 3: Is a Paramount+ renewal inevitable?

We are now into the second half of Tulsa King season 2 on Paramount+ — as a result, why not think more about the future? Is there going to be more coming?

Well, the easiest case to be made for more of this show 100% centers around Sylvester Stallone, not that this is going to come as a big surprise to anyone out there. We are talking here about an enormously popular actor, the sort that the streaming service and/or Taylor Sheridan would want to stay in business with. Meanwhile, there is nothing about where we are right now that makes us think that there is not a lot of story still worth telling.

For now, our sentiment is that over the next couple of weeks, we are going to see the powers-that-be take a pretty close look at the numbers as they work to figure out what the future is going to be. There are a lot of Paramount+ shows that we do not tend to get renewals for until after their run is concluded, but we don’t tend to think that this is going to be the case here. Our feeling instead is that pending some sort of big-time surprise, a lot of that news is going to be coming out before the finale airs.

After all, remember this: The sooner that Tulsa King gets a green light for more, the sooner that Terence Winter can start to work on some of the next batch of scripts. We do think that with the fast production time for a show like this, there is no reason why this should not be either a weekly release or something close to it.

