Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 spoilers: A look at ‘Life Support’

What is going to be coming as we move into Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 over on Paramount+? Well, let’s start by saying this: A lot of the story to come may be about sifting through some of the aftermath. There is a reason why “Life Support” is the title for what’s ahead, and the show is coming off of what was clearly the most action-packed installment we’ve had for a little while.

Oh, and did we mention that there is a little bit of mystery here, as well? That is at least the case for Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight and some of the people close to him.

For a few more details here, go ahead and check out the full Tulsa King season 2 episode 7 synopsis right now:

Dwight and crew try to identify who’s responsible for the recent attack.

Of course, we imagine that this will be a situation where all hands are on deck, but there is one other thing we’d note here as a bit of advice: Nobody should be rushing anything along here! After all, this is where mistakes often happen, and a lot of characters would be pretty darn smart to remember this going into whatever is coming up next.

Given that season 2 runs for a full ten episodes, there is going to be a lot of other drama coming — even if Dwight and some other characters start to get a few answers, this does not mean that they’ll be in the clear the remainder of the season. There is still a chance that there will be some other attacks down the road! The more powerful you become, the bigger the target that is on your back. They would all be wise to remember this as we inch ever closer to what is sure to be an explosive finale.

What are you the most excited to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 episode 7?

Are you happy that the show is moving into its most chaotic state? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some more updates coming up soon.

