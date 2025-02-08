Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 8, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that the series was off the air last week, so is it about to back?

Unfortunately, this is where we do come bearing the bad news that for the time being, the late-night institution is still off the air. There is a method to the madness, though, as you are going to have a chance to see the epic 50th anniversary special on February 16. This is an event that we have been waiting for over the past year or two, and we really hope that it lives up to the hype.

Here is what we can say as of right now — per a recent video released by NBC, Sabrina Carpenter, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Steve Martin and Woody Harrelson are among the big names who are going to be appearing during the special, and we’re sure that more will be announced. Most of these people will likely turn up in a sketch or two, largely due to the fact that there is only so much time that can be offered with so many people being involved.

Do we expect that every single sketch on this show is going to work? Hardly, and for a number of different reasons. SNL has always been a hit-or-miss show and at the same time, we continue to think that this is going to be the case here. We know that there will be more episodes in the typical timeslot after the special concludes, but you may need to wait for news on some of them.

