The Amazing Race 37: Phil Keoghan on Fork in the Road twist

If you have not heard already, The Amazing Race 37 is finally going to premiere in March. There is a lot to prepare for, but also a big twist!

So what will the Fork in the Road really do for the show? Well, for starters, this is not something that teams are going to be prepared for, mostly due to the fact that it is something brand-new for the franchise. Our hope here is that it causes teams to think strategically, or at least try to, as they work in order to make it to the Pit Stop — this twist, after all, makes people choose between two parallel routes to the end of leg. Given that there are more teams in the running here, we do tend to think the odds of unpredictable outcomes are higher than ever.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what host Phil Keoghan had to say on the subject:

You’re going to see a few jaws dropping throughout the season because people are like, ‘Wait, what?’ … Imagine you get to a fork in the road… the direction you choose could have major consequences on whether you are eliminated or not, and whether you actually do well or not. It’s a bit of a change from things that we’ve normally done before, but hey, this is Season 37 and it is a season of surprises.

While we do think that these different twists may feel like overkill at times, this is not something we’re going to worry about now. The most important thing about a show like The Amazing Race is that the cast find a way to make it fun. If there are a lot of people we can root for, that is the thing that matters the most in the end.

Related – See even more discussion now about The Amazing Race 37 and what you can expect to see

What are you most excited to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back or some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







