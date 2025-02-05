The Amazing Race 37 spoilers: New details on twist, cast

As some of you may be aware at present, The Amazing Race 37 is poised to air on CBS come Wednesday, March 5. Do you want to know more about it?

Well, the first thing to note here is that the reality competition has announced the new cast of contestants, who you can see in full above. This is the biggest cast so far with fourteen teams, and they are all everyday people — there are not celebrities or returnees in the group!

Now, here is where things get interesting — there are some new twists that are going to be thrown into the fray this time around. Check out the quote via the press release below:

The “season of surprises” features the largest cast ever in the history of the Race. The new teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn – and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated.

Meanwhile, Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri added the following in a statement:

“This season 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure … Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on THE AMAZING RACE, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”

There is no denying that we have been away from the race for a long time. With that in mind, we are just eager to get the show back and see the competition play out!

