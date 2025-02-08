The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ finance date?

As we get prepared to see The Bachelor episode 3 on ABC Monday night, let’s just say that Grant Ellis’ women are going to have a really unusual date.

Is there any way to make finance cute? Well, from our vantage point, we would argue that the simple answer here is “no.” Yet, this is a big part of Grant’s life, and we do tend to think that a major part of this update date is inspired by that.

If you head over to the official Instagram on The Bachelor now, you can see a quick preview for what is to come as several of Grant’s women have to dress in their best business-wear in order to spend time with the leading man. There are also some special guests who are present as well in Shark Tank star Daniel Lubetzky as well as well as comedian Hannah Berner.

Is all of this absurd? 100% yes, but you could probably say the same thing about the majority of the dates that you see on this show. We do not think personally that the producers are out to necessarily create the most romantic environments ever. Personally, we tend to think that the onus here is really on the women to try and create memorable moments with Grant and show off some of the better parts of themselves. If they can do that, you can argue that they will be able to stick around for some time.

Just remember this…

There is going to be drama at some point. It could even revolve around some of the same women that we saw at the center of the drama last time, as well.

