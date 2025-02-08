The Bachelorette season 22 ‘paused,’ not airing this summer

If you were hoping to see The Bachelorette season 22 on ABC this summer, let’s just say that we do come bearing a little bit of bad news.

According to a report from Deadline, the spin-off of the reality dating show is not going to be on the air this summer, which is often the plan. The series has not been canceled, however, and it could be revisited at some point in the future.

So why make this move? Well, the simplest answer that we can give at this point is that The Bachelorette has not always produced enormous ratings, and you could argue that the same could be said for The Bachelor itself. The ratings for Grant Ellis’ season so far have been down versus the previous year, and you could argue that the franchise could be looking to retool some elements.

If there is some sort of parallel that we can draw at the moment between The Bachelorette and another show in the franchise, it is most likely Bachelor in Paradise. After all, that show had a break last year and does seem to be coming back at some point, perhaps later this year.

For the time being, what we can really just say is to sit back and enjoy Grant’s season (which airs every Monday night) without spending a lot of time thinking about who the next lead is going to be. Sure, it could eventually become someone from this season, but it does not feel like there is any sort of rush to make that happen.

Are you shocked that The Bachelorette season 22 is not going to be airing in the near future?

Also, do you think this means that there are going to be some big format changes down the road? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

