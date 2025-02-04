The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: A Golden Bachelorette crossover?

If there is one thing that you should know far ahead of The Bachelor episode 3 arriving on ABC, it is this: You are seeing more cross-promotion. This is a network that does love to use all its shows to promote each other and in the end, that is not going to be changing.

For the sake of this particular article, though, let’s talk about how Shark Tank and The Golden Bachelorette will play a role in the action with Grant Ellis. Hopefully, they will add at least some of the silliness to go along with the drama. If you have seen some of the previews for the next episode already, then you probably know that Carolina and Zoe are two of the people who, whether they want it or not, are going to get a ton of attention.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see THE TRAITORS reviews!

Without further ado, check out now the full synopsis for The Bachelor episode 3 below:

Settling into the mansion, the remaining women prepare for a week of fun dates with Grant, including a “girl math” test hosted by “Shark Tank” star and social entrepreneur Daniel Lubetzky and comedian Hannah Berner. Next, Grant and one lucky lady jet off to Sin City to take a leap of faith off of the 829-foot Strat Hotel; and later, when one woman must suddenly leave the journey, the ladies’ wishes are Grant-ed in the form of a bonus group date with a coveted one-on-one dinner on the line – marking a first in Bachelor history – featuring reality TV icon Lisa Vanderpump and some furry friends. As an emotional week comes to an end, Grant surprises the ladies with a prom night to remember alongside some friendly faces from “The Golden Bachelorette.”

Who is going to leave? Well, for now that is one of the larger questions we have — we’ve certainly seen it before in the past, but it is always surprising.

Which one of these dates entering The Bachelor episode 3 intrigues you the most on paper?

Be sure t share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







