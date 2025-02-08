Paradise season 1 episode 5: Who is going to die next?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Paradise season 1 episode 5 on Hulu in a matter of days, is someone knocking on death’s door?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting the following first and foremost: The show has already taken out both Cal and Billy. We know that Jane (and by extension Sinatra) is responsible for taking out the latter. Meanwhile, the killer of Cal is still unclear; sure, you can blame Sinatra for it, but that has not been confirmed and there is a chance that someone else is really behind it.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further PARADISE videos!

So who could be taken out next? There is a case to be made that Jane ends up dying just in case Sinatra wants to ensure that any tie to Billy is now taken out. Or, what if Sinatra herself actually goes? We do tend to think that Xavier is going to want vengeance over Billy’s death.

If the show really wants to surprise us…

What if Sinatra herself is gone before the finale? It may be too early for us to see something like that happen, but we do think that if there is some darker conspiracy going on here to take her out, that is something that you do have to watch out for.

We know that Paradise is only an eight-episode who and while there may not be a season 2 confirmed, we do think it’s likely. Just don’t anticipate that the writers are going to be holding a lot back until then. This show has already established itself as a sort of super-crazy thriller, and we do not think that they are going to hold anything back leading up to that endgame.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Paradise now, including more chatter on what is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Paradise season 1 episode 5 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







