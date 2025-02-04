Paradise season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Cal’s last days

One thing we are aware of entering Paradise season 1 episode 5 is at this point rather simple: The show is not messing around. Creator Dan Fogelman has noted that the series is going to waste little time presenting you with answers as to what really happened to Cal, and you should anticipate seeing some of that in the foreseeable future.

Within this upcoming episode titled “In the Palaces of Crowned Kings,” there is so much different stuff ahead to be super-excited about. More flashbacks are coming, but at the same time, we tend to think there will be more story in the present, as well. Let’s just hope that along the way, we don’t lose any more characters. Hasn’t there been enough of that already?

Below, you can see the full Paradise season 1 episode 5 synopsis with more information as to what lies ahead:

Xavier faces the consequences of his investigation, forcing him to consider how to proceed. Meanwhile Cal’s family history and his last days are examined.

Ultimately, we don’t think that it is going to take Sterling K. Brown’s character all that long to learn that Billy is dead, mostly because it would not make a whole lot of sense for that to be the case. We tend to think instead that he’s going to learn this and feel like he’s going to be next — the closer he gets to learning the truth, the more danger he’s going to be in.

As for Cal, is there going to be some sort of super-dark twist? Well, at the moment, let’s just say that we’re a little bit concerned and it’s hard not to be. Everyone on this show likely has their secrets, especially with what we’ve already learned about Billy.

