Paradise season 1 episode 4: Is Billy Pace dead?

We were well-aware entering Paradise season 1 episode 4 that there could be another surprise with Billy Pace at the center. However, at the same time, we didn’t expect the character to be dead by the closing minutes!

So, what did we actually see transpire here? Well, it turns out that Xavier’s friend and fellow bodyguard was a hired gun by Samantha a.k.a. Sinatra in order to effectively do her dirty work. He comes from a really difficult background, which meant that he never had much of a stable home before coming down into the underground community. He found a family with Sterling K. Brown’s character but at the same time, he still had to commit some heinous acts when called to do so.

Want a good example? Well, within episode 4 we learned that he was tasked with murdering those who managed to get key intel on the outside world — namely, that some of it was livable! This proved to be quite a shock given that Samantha had tried to present a different story. Sure, it remains to be unseen as to whether or not the outside world would be safe forever, but she clearly wants to keep everyone housed within her town.

Also, did she order the hit on the President herself? For now, she has to be consider the top suspect in so many different ways. She clearly wanted a lot of control, and if Cal was starting to go rogue, and made a good bit of sense to ensure that he was taken out. We certainly that she is responsible for Billy’s own demise at the end of the episode. When he finally challenged her authority, she worked to ensure that he was taken out.

To make matters worse, Billy was killed by Jane, someone he both cared about immensely and someone he thought he could trust. She poisoned him, and right after he had one last night with Xavier and his family.

