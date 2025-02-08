Severance season 2: Britt Lower on Helena’s Kier-story laugh

We knew entering Severance season 2 episode 4 that there were going to be a handful of big moments all across the board.

For the sake of this article, though, we actually want to focus in on something in particular: Helena’s laugh. We know that there have been some out there who have speculated that Britt Lower’s character was merely pretending to be Helly for the sake of throwing attention off of herself. As it turns out, though, that is not actually the truth.

Speaking in a new interview with Variety, here is some of what Britt Lower herself had to say about the laughing scene, including the larger ramifications of it:

I think that was the accumulation of so many years of wanting to make fun of the mythology, and poring over the ways in which that scene in the myth is using very flowery language to basically say, “This guy was punished for this … act with himself in the forest.” I think she’s getting a chance to have a laugh about it through this rebellious version of her. She’s like, “This is the filter who would get to do that and not suffer the consequences.”

So with all of this in mind, Helena laughed because she wanted to laugh. This was not just some sort of act. We do think that this is hugely important when it comes to her showing that she is not just about the world of Kier. She has her own motivations and things that she wants to do. Maybe this is her trying to really cement something more about herself, separate from this bizarre corporate world that she finds herself surrounded in.

For the time being, we at least tend to think that this is something to mark, and we will have a chance to return to it a little bit later on down the road.

What did you think about Helena’s big laugh scene on Severance season 2?

