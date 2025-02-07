Severance season 2 episode 5: Aftermath of Mark, Helena scene

In the wake of Severance season 2 episode 4 arriving on Apple TV+ this week, it is fair there are many major subjects of conversation. There is, of course, the direct consequences of the Helena reveal, but also everything that transpires beforehand. Within some of that, we are talking in particular about what happened between her and Mark. They shared an intimate moment, but one that becomes infinitely more complicated when you remember that at the time, Mark thought he was with Helly. It was actually her Outie, and Helena willingly kept that information from them.

If you are wondering if the ramifications from this are going to eventually come to light, we do at least have some sort of answer to share within…

Speaking to TVLine further on this subject, here is some of what creator Dan Erickson had to say:

“It’s a strange thing, because in a way both characters have been used … Mark thought he was with one person when he was actually sort of with a different person. And then for Helly, it’s a very troubling thing to know that something like that happened without you mentally being there.

“… On the show, we talk a lot about autonomy, and in the realty of this world, if people’s bodies can sort of be off doing things without their minds being there, present, what are all of the implications of that? It wasn’t something that we wanted to shy away from.”

Do we think that Mark already feels highly uncomfortable about what transpired? Sure, especially since it has been established as to how Innie and Outie worlds are different. This is easily one of the most fascinating relationships work watching, both now and however long the show continues.

What are you most interested in seeing when it comes to Severance season 2 episode 5?

How do you anticipate that Mark / Helena moment is going to be addressed? Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

