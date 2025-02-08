The Way Home season 3 episode 7 promo: Will Del time travel?

As you get yourselves prepared in order to see The Way Home season 3 episode 7 on Hallmark Channel next week, what can we say about it?

Well, it only feels right to start with a reminder that this show, perhaps more than any other, likes to get bigger and bigger as it goes along! We don’t think that this is going to be changing anytime soon, and that includes the possibility that Del could actually travel back to the past for the first time. We only learned this was possible earlier this season … so what would make her go through with it?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see Del come to this decision after Kat claims that she is about to go once more to the 1800’s. We tend to think that it does have something to do with Jacob’s decision to stay back there, following what Kat told him about the death of Colton.

If Del also shows up, does this mean that there is going to be a chance for them to present a united front to Jacob? It is possible, but we know that few things in this world go according to plan.

As for what else is ahead…

Well, let’s just say that one key story cog could just be us getting a chance to learn something more about Casey. This is a character who has long served as a great mystery to fans of The Way Home, so is Alice about to start putting together a few of the pieces? Let’s just say there’s a good chance — our favorite theory is the one suggesting that Casey is from the future.

