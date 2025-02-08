The Way Home season 3 episode 7 spoilers: A big goodbye?

For those wanting some captivating television on Valentine’s Day, know that The Way Home season 3 episode 7 is poised to arrive. So what is the main story going to be here?

Well, we do tend to think that we are building up to a huge story that is all about emotional moments … but also new chapters? We recognize already that there is not that much intel out there about “Tell Me Something Good” as a story right now, but it does appear as though saying goodbye is going to be one significant element of the story to come.

Below, you can see the full The Way Home season 3 episode 7 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

The Landrys and Elliot reach difficult decisions and come to key realizations, as each sees that they may need to say goodbye to an aspect of their life.

So what sort of goodbye are we getting?

Well, for Kat, we do wonder if this is some sort of official farewell to the 19th century, which has been a huge part of her life over the course of the past few seasons. Or, could it be time travel in general? There is a lot that you do have to wonder at the moment, and we’re eager to see where things go. After all, remember that there are only a handful of episodes left, meaning that we are clearly going to be building towards some sort of epic finale event.

Of course, we really wish that we could sit here and say at this point that there is some sort of official renewal out there for The Way Home season 4, but we are not that lucky at present. Fingers crossed that this is something that will be changing in due time.

