The Way Home season 3 episode 6 sneak peek: Kat’s frustration…

We know that The Way Home season 3 episode 6 is coming to Hallmark Channel on Friday — so what more can we say in advance?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that moving into the next part of the show, Kat is going to have a lot to attend to in the past. She’s learned that not only is Susanna getting married but to the last person she’d ever imagine in Cyrus. Why in the world do this? From the small amount of footage we know already, we know it is to protect those she cares about on some level.

Well, if you head over to the link here now, you can see what we would describe as an especially contentious scene that puts these two characters front and center. We do think there are reasons aplenty for some of Susanna’s anger, mostly in that Kat left and she had to do something in order to pick up the pieces. While traveling through two worlds can be a burden at times for Kat, it is also a luxury. She was able to escape some of the hard times from the past with Jacob, and everyone else had to stay there.

Is there a way that she can really help Susanna? Well, let’s just say that for now, we are in a spot where there is not a lot of time. One way or another, she is going to have to find a way to figure things out — and we just hope that she is going to be able to do just that. We want the best for Susanna, even if it is clear that we don’t get just a ton of opportunities to see her.

