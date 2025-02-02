The Way Home season 3 episode 6: Kat, Elliot challenges ahead

As we dive further into the second half of The Way Home season 3 on Hallmark Channel, could everything escalate insofar as drama goes?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that we have a pretty simple answer to that: It’s likely! This is a show that does throw a lot of crazy at you, so why in the world would that would stop? Romantically, it felt like Kat and Elliot were starting to get into a good place, but that was before we ended up seeing Elliot’s ex-wife return, and before Kat reunited with Thomas in the past. Now, everything is super-messy all over again!

So where are things going to go here? Nobody is saying, but there are reasons to still have some hope. Speaking to Us Weekly, Evan Williams at least looks at some of the challenges to come:

…We’ll see if Kat and Elliot can ride out the turbulence. It really brings some of the fundamental, I would say, cracks in the foundation of their relationship to bear. And there’s things that also don’t really have anything to do with their relationship but it’s just contextual. It’s a time travel show and so all these characters are sort of spread out across time in a way.

Could at least of this romantic turmoil be tied to classic “will they or won’t they?” tension? Sure, but it also goes deeper than that. Kat has tried to live in multiple worlds since the start of the season, and when you couple that alongside both of them having a lot going on in the present, it makes it hard to know if we are ever going to see the two get to a more natural, comfortable spot in their relationship.

