The Way Home season 3 episode 6 video: Kat confronts Susanna

As you get set to see The Way Home season 3 episode 6 when it arrives on the Hallmark Channel next week, isn’t there one top story?

Well, let’s kick things off here by noting the following: The wedding that was teased in the final moments of episode 5 is going to have a huge ripple effect in so many different ways. Why is Susanna wedding Cyrus of all people? This is someone who has shown himself, time and time again, to be hardly the most likable person out there.

Yet, we do think all of the answers are coming, and Kat may also have to face some of the ramifications that come along with plucking herself and Jacob out of history. There are ripple effects that to be frank, she was not around in order to see.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see the full promo for what is next on The Way Home, one that is going to feature Susanna and Kat having a heated confrontation — but also more of a wedding ceremony to a certain extent! We also are going to see Kat and Thomas share a dance, which we are sure is going to carry with it a good many questions of its own.

In general, it seems like the relationship between Kat and Elliot is going to be as complicated as ever! After all, you have his own ex back around and there could be something that transpires based on this promo.

No matter what we see…

Well, let’s just remind everyone out there that we have reached the midway point of the season! Almost everything that we’ve seen the past several weeks is going to keep escalating, and we are beyond curious to learn just how these loose ends will be tied together.

What do you think we are going to be seeing moving into The Way Home season 3 episode 6?

