Shrinking season 3: Star talks return to filming

If you are not aware already, production for Shrinking season 3 is going to be picking off in the immediate future. With that, what do we know about what the future holds? Well, for starters, a handful of key things.

For starters, we know that the upcoming season is going to mark the conclusion of the original story pitched so many years ago. This does not mean it is 100% the final season, but similar to Ted Lasso, this is all that was planned from the beginning. That means that there could be a lot of closure coming for characters all across the board!

Speaking recently per Deadline, star Michael Urie (who plays Brian) was able to at least shed some light on what is coming:

“I’ve seen a few scripts for Season 3, and they are very good, very funny. They know how to write for us so, so well now.”

Meanwhile, Urie also commented on filming the show in Altadena, one of the places that was ravaged by the recent wildfires across Southern California:

“We start next week, and you know, a lot of our locations are in Altadena … So, we’re all really happy to be putting something back into that community again and revitalizing what’s been lost there. It’s such a beautiful neighborhood, such a beautiful part of Los Angeles, and we want to help make that beautiful again.”

We do think that this show is going to be sprinkling through a lot of emotional moments, just as they always have. That was definitely the case at the end of season 2, whether it be what happened with Paul’s speech or Jimmy working to save Louis’ life. We hope that we do get to see Brett Goldstein again but for the time being, nothing is guaranteed.

