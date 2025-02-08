NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere: Michelle Mackey has a son!

The NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere arrived tonight and we knew entering the story that there would be some big revelations. What did we get? Well, let’s put that in rather simple terms: Michelle Mackey is actually a mom! She has a 17-year old son that we did not know about previously, and this is a fascinating wrinkle that can allow us to better understand the character and what motives her.

For the time being, it is still far too early to tell when it comes to how this shapes the larger universe, or even if we will hear the son mentioned in the next few episodes. In the end, though, let’s just say that there are reasons for everything, and it could include this, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking in a new interview right when when it comes to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Morgan O’Neill had to say:

…From the very beginning of my crafting this character of Mackey, I knew I wanted really interesting dimensions to it, and so we learn that she’s got a 17-year-old kid. For me, when I’m told stories and there are moments like that that force me to go back and look at previous moments with a different lens on, that’s where I get really excited, because that’s where I realize that the filmmakers are playing fair with me, and they’re offering me some stuff that actually allows me to reinterpret things I’ve already seen. And then, every moment that comes forward is going to be seen, at least partially, through that lens. The revelation of Mackey as a single mom with a 17-year-old kid is a huge revelation. I’m fascinated, and really excited to see what the audience makes of it.

This reveal could certainly be interesting for those who re-watch what we saw during the first season — but also, hopefully there will be more conversations about this down the line!

Related – Be sure to get more news on NCIS: Sydney now, including what else is ahead

What did you think about the big reveal during the NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







