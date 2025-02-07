NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2 spoilers: A pirate wedding!
For everyone out there eager to see NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2 next week, rest assured there is a lot to be excited about!
First and foremost, you are going to have an exciting case! Beyond just that, though, there is also a great opportunity in here to dive deep into the lives of a lot of these characters … and also see a pirate-themed wedding at the same time. A lot of this sounds bizarre, but it’s a part of the fun, and also an opportunity to perhaps showcase a little bit more of Australia.
Below, you can check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some other information on what lies ahead:
“Fire in the Hole” – When a young girl finds the body of a former U.S. Navy officer floating in the harbor, the team is led to an 18th-century sailing ship hosting a pirate-themed wedding, where DeShawn and Evie go undercover to investigate. Meanwhile, Mackey and JD are pulled in to prevent a potential tragedy on the harbor that could rip the U.S.-Australia alliance apart, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Feb. 14 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
Now, our hope is that moving forward, viewers do continue to check out the show, especially since it’s had a somewhat complicated road to coming back on the air. The first season aired a long time ago and back when it did, we saw it on a different night. It also benefited at the time from being one of the few shows on during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Is the audience still there?
