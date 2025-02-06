NCIS: Sydney season 2 spoilers: EP looks ahead to finale event

The NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere is coming to CBS in right around 48 hours but for this article, we are looking further ahead. In particular, we’re talking more about what is coming near the end of this season.

Ultimately, one of the things that is the most fun about this show for American audiences is that it serves as a bit of a geography lesson. Sure, there are a lot of people out there who not about Australia in more general terms, but how about differences in geography from one city to another? How about the climate? Australia may be small compared to some other continents, but it is still a rather large country. That opens the door for a lot of exploration across the crime drama.

Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Morgan O’Neill helped to chart the course for what could be some sort of finale event with some pretty awesome stories all across the board:

…We end up in the top end of Australia, up in Darwin, for the climactic last two episodes of the season, and without going into too fine of detail about what that is, because I don’t want to spoil it, you can imagine what’d it be like. The difference is as if if the show was set in Rhode Island, and then you ended up in Texas or Alabama. Sydney’s on the bottom of the southeast part of Australia, and Darwin is in the very top north. It’s the bit that faces Indonesia, and it’s tropical, and it’s filled with saltwater crocodiles…. It’s like the frontier. It’s incredibly different, and it’s exotic in ways that the rest of the show isn’t. So, yeah, that’s part of the ambition I’m talking about. The show was really successful in its first season, and that allowed us confidence — and allowed the network to have confidence in us, asking to stretch our wings even further.

From a visual standpoint, of course this is going to be cool! It may also be indicative of what the series is trying to do to expand its world now that it is a confirmed success. It lends it more opportunities to expand outward, and that is something that we do have to be excited about at the end of the day.

