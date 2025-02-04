NCIS: Sydney season 2 spoilers: Any cliffhanger aftermath?

The NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere is slated to arrive on CBS in just a matter of days — do you want to know more about what’s ahead?

First and foremost, just remember what happened at the end of season 1 — which feels like it aired forever ago. Is Rankin actually a villain rather than a hero? That episode really made you think about almost anything … and that is largely where we are with Mackey and her team.

Speaking now to TV Insider, star Olivia Swann had the following to say about where the story is going to kick off:

Season 2 is almost a direct pick up from the end of Season 1. We’re thrown right back in — with Mackey staring down Rankin, hand on her gun. There’s tension and intrigue from the get-go and it only ramps up from there!

Is the whole season all about Rankin?

Well, the answer to that is complicated. While we do tend to think that he will be hugely important to the premiere, this show is still a procedural at the end of the day. We do tend to think that there are a lot of standalone stories still coming, as well as chances to learn more about Mackey and the rest of her team.

As for whether or not there is going to be a crossover between this and the other shows in the universe, we of course want it; however, nothing has been announced! It also feels rather unlikely that we’re ever going to see something enormous due to locations and shooting schedules. We’d settle at some point with just getting a chance to see another agent stop in via video chat before the second season wraps up.

