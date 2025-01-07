NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘Heart Starter’ teases

For those who have not heard at the moment, the NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere is going to be coming to CBS on January 31. Want to learn something more about it now?

Well, we know that there are some changes coming up for the team, but at the same time, nothing is really going to slow down along the way. This show is going to continue to do its best to get you to know the cast, but also place them in some settings that are unique and exciting. Given that there is no other show on network TV that really makes use of modern-day Australia, there is a pretty wide canvas that they can work with. We just have to wait and see what the producers put together.

Now, to get a few more details about the first episode back, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Heart Starter” – NCIS: Sydney will do whatever it takes to crack the case of a rogue assassin on the run during NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s chaotic first day as boss, on the second season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS: SYDNEY, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you are to ask any big questions here, a lot of them are tied simply to performance, including whether or not the series is going to perform really well on Friday nights. This is a new timeslot and we know that for some shows, it can be an issue … but not ones that are necessarily on CBS. They have had more success with this than almost anyone under the sun.

