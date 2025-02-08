SWAT season 8 episode 11 spoilers: The hard decisions

Next week on CBS, SWAT season 8 episode 11 is poised to arrive … so what is going to be the focus of this particular story?

Well, the first thing to note here is that even though we’re getting a story on Valentine’s Day, that does not mean that romance is going to be a part of this particular story at all. Instead, we are going to be getting something that revolves a little more about a missing child, plus a personal storyline that puts Hicks front and center at the same time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

To get some more information right now, go ahead and check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 11 synopsis below:

“AMBER” – 20-Squad races to find a missing child who was abducted from her front yard. Also, Hicks is faced with a difficult decision concerning Gamble, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Feb. 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Should we start to think yet about the end of the show?

Well, we would love nothing more than to say that we know a season 9 is coming. However, at the same exact time, we’ve yet to hear anything more about the long-term future. We recognize fully that the Shemar Moore series has clung to life magically over the past few years, so is there a chance that it can do that again? If you do love the series, the best advice that we can get is to either watch live or stream it soon after the fact. This is an instance where every single view does matter.

Related – See more news right now on SWAT, including other chatter on whatever the future may hold

What do you most want to see as we move into SWAT season 8 episode 11 when it arrives?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







