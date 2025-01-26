SWAT season 9: Show EP talks possible renewal

As we prepare for SWAT season 8 to return to CBS in a matter of weeks, what better time to discuss further season 9? Is there any chance of it happening?

The Shemar Moore series is at this point entering an interesting spot in its run. With Blue Bloods now over, it is second to NCIS as the longest-running primetime drama they have. It has also come close to ending a couple of times already. Since it comes from an outside studio, there is always a chance that the network deems that its financials are not worth keeping it around. Add to this the fact that a Skydance – Paramount deal is going to be closing in a few months, which could impact much of the roster in general.

For the time being, it really just seems like most parties involved here are just keeping their options open. Here is a little of what executive producer Shawn Ryan had to say on the future of SWAT to Deadline:

“I don’t know what the plans are. I don’t know what the criteria for renewal is going to be. It seems like it could be much different than years past … I don’t know if it’s an advantage or disadvantage that we’re produced by an outside studio this year. I think economics are going to play into things, so it’s all uncertain, but we’re just going to continue to make the best show we can that our audience loves, and we’ll see where the chips fall. And that’s what we’ve done the last few seasons. We’re really proud of the legacy of that show.”

For the time being, we would say that our general sentiment regarding SWAT is that the writers will put together a finale that could serve as a fitting end, while also leaving the door open. They’ve done this before, so why not opt for it again?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

