SWAT season 8 episode 9 spoilers: First look at ‘Open Season’

As we get ourselves prepared to see SWAT season 8 episode 9 on CBS come January 31, why not learn more about it now? This marks a chance to see a lot of action and drama, and it is also worth noting that there is a new timeslot here! Shemar Moore and the rest of the cast moving forward are going to be coming on board at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time.

We do wonder whether or not we are going to be seeing the show succeed in the same way that Blue Bloods did for some many years. There will be time to dive a little bit into that in due time. For now, let’s just focus on the story itself.

Below, you can check out the full SWAT season 8 episode 9 synopsis with some additional updates on what lies ahead:

“Open Season” – 20-Squad must race to uncover a dangerous enemy intent on revenge. Also, Deacon and Tan butt heads over Tan’s changes to SWAT academy, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Series star Jay Harrington directs.

Based on what we are seeing within this, we do not think that there are going to be some sort of big changes that come with the timeslot swap. This show is still going to be action-focused, but we are interested in seeing what the character story is going to be with Deacon and Tan. We’re not sure that this is going to be something that carries through the rest of the season, but we are pleased to see it now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

