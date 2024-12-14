SWAT season 8 episode 8 cliffhanger: Who has a bounty on them?

It made a ton of sense for SWAT season 8 episode 8 to end with some sort of crazy cliffhanger — why wouldn’t it? We are talking about the fall finale here and just like every other drama series out there, the Shemar Moore one wants to leave you on the edge of your seat.

So, what did we learn in the final minutes here? It’s pretty simple: The future of at least one character hangs in the balance. There’s a hit out there on someone, but who could it be?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to check out more TV reviews!

Well, on the surface we are pretty worried about Gamble just because the position that was in with her father at the end of the episode. However, this is a team where everyone has some demons and people who would want to come after them at some point. We are pretty darn prepared for that — all things considered, it is hard not to.

From a perspective of super-high stakes, it does feel like Hondo could easily be a target — after all, you want this character to be in danger from a storytelling perspective. We seriously do not think that anything will actually happen to him!

As for when the show is going to be coming back…

Think late January. The reason for the cliffhanger here is rather simple, as the powers-that-be want to do whatever they can to encourage people to keep watching, and understandably so! There are going to be some big changes ahead for the show, including a much later timeslot for it. These are the sort of things that you have to be aware of in advance, and hopefully, we will have a chance to get more intel on what is ahead soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next SWAT episode

What did you think about the events of SWAT season 8 episode 8 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







