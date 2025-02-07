Fire Country season 3 episode 11 spoilers: The renaissance fair

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into Fire Country season 3 episode 11 — which means another rescue. As for what exactly that looks like, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

The main thing that we can say entering “Fare Thee Well” is that we are going to see a rather unique setting here in a renaissance fair. It’s a place where everything is supposed to be fun, right? Well, this is an instance where everything is going to be a little more uncomfortable … unfortunately.

Below, you can check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 11 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

“Fare Thee Well” – The crew responds to a call from the local renaissance fair after a fire breather loses their balance and sets off a tent filled with fireworks, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, it would be nice to learn something more about what is ahead for some of the characters, but rest assured that this is still coming. For one reason or another here, we have seen CBS over the years be a little more cryptic when it comes to news on this show versus almost every other one out there. Rest assured that relationships will continue to develop … and also for them to get so much more complicated over the course of time.

Of course, let’s just hope that the fair-goers get a chance to actually make it out of this in one piece!

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 11 when it arrives?

