The Penguin season 2 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn more about The Penguin season 2 at some point between now and the end of the month?

Well, we do think that there’s a case to be made here to bring the show back sooner rather than later. After all, the first season proved to be an enormous success at HBO, and it makes you wonder what the producers could have cooked up next. We know that there is a plan and yet, a lot of that is tied to The Batman: Part II at this point — even though that is years away.

What we are basically trying to get at right now is rather simple: We’re probably going to be stuck waiting for the next several months, if not longer, to learn more about the future of The Penguin. If there is anything we could hear about sooner, it is the idea of a separate spin-off set within the world of the show.

One of the things that we are actively wondering at this point is if HBO can figure out a way to create a new show that would introduce another person into the universe — that way, they don’t have to wait for another movie to come out! This is something that the network is reaping the benefits of at this point with Dune: Prophecy. Because that show is a prequel, the movies do not factor into almost anything.

For the time being…

Let’s just continue to hope that there is at least an inkling of news before the summer. Anything else at this point feels unrealistic, especially since HBO is pretty well-known for being rather careful when it comes to green-lighting new shows.

What do you most want to see moving into The Penguin season 2 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

