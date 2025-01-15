The Penguin season 2: The Batman director on renewal wait

It feels like a given to say that there is an extreme amount of interest in seeing The Penguin season 2 happen at some point. Yet, we also do not think that this is something that we’re going to get a chance to magically see anytime soon.

After all, there are a handful of different factors that play into whether or not the show returns and beyond that, when it actually could. A lot of it begins with what the primary focus is behind the scenes for executive producer Matt Reeves, who is also working of course on The Batman: Part II. That is the thing that has been officially announced; not only that, but it is also the thing that comes first on the calendar.

Speaking to MTV’s Josh Horowitz while at the Golden Globes recently (watch here), Reeves made it abundantly clear where things currently stand with the HBO hit:

“We’re talking about doing the second season of The Penguin, but my big priority is to get The Batman 2 shooting and going … And then it’ll be exciting where we’ll go from there.”

Our general sentiment at this point is that the next season of this show, provided there is one, is more than two years away. The only way that we could see something happen sooner is if Reeves and/or the network decide to create a spin-off about a character who is not a part part of the next movie — or if they are, there is some sort of other story to tell beforehand. Because of the way in which the first season of The Penguin concluded with the Bat-Signal, you can’t really make a case that you can continue to tell Oz Cobb’s story for the time being. There may be a chance to get a little more into it after the fact, provided he survives the next film.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

