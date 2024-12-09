The Penguin season 2: Cristin Milioti eager to return

We are weeks removed from the end of season 1, so let’s make one thing clear — we of course would like The Penguin season 2 to happen. Why wouldn’t we?

After all, the first season did a great job of developing over time a number of different characters, and at the center of it, one certainly stood out above the rest of the pack: Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone. We knew that Colin Farrell would be great as the title character, but Sofia? This was a character lesser-known to casual fans and the How I Met Your Mother alum hit it out of the park.

For now, there is no confirmation that another season is going to happen and in a way, you can argue that the jury is still out. We may not know much more until The Batman: Part II is released! Nonetheless, Milioti herself tells The Hollywood Reporter following her Golden Globe nomination that she’d love nothing more than to see the show come back in some capacity:

“All I can say is that it is my wildest hope [to play Sofia Falcone again] … It’s my wildest hope, and I couldn’t be any clearer about making my desire known. But I haven’t heard anything concrete yet.”

Now, of course it is worth noting that there are some other ways to bring Sofia back that are not just within the world of The Penguin. She could have a spin-off, or be featured in the aforementioned movie. Our general sentiment in the end is that eventually, she does have to get out of Arkham. If she just remains there, is the story going to be anywhere near as good? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we certainly have our concerns, but that is more because of how good the first go-around was than anything else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

