The Penguin season 2 renewal: A December 2024 update

We’ve reached the month of December, and we are also multiple weeks removed from The Penguin season 1 finale airing on HBO. With that, how close are we to news on season 2? Or, to be more specific, are we any closer at all?

The first thing we obviously need to recall here is that HBO and/or Warner Bros. have to be actively thinking about, given that the first season was both a critical and commercial hit — something that is a little bit rare for comic-book adaptations these days. We are also well-aware of the fact that season 1 was presented to be a limited series with a defined beginning, middle, and end.

Ultimately, we don’t expect too much to change in regards to The Penguin this month, mostly because Matt Reeves and a lot of other bigwigs have other priorities. Take, for starters, focusing on The Batman: Part II. Colin Farrell has already signed on to do that show, but we can’t even speak to where Oz Cobb’s story ends up there. There may not be a fundamental reason to do another season and as much as we enjoy this show, it is really an instance of them not needing to do more here unless there is an idea that absolutely merits it. Sometimes, it is better off to leave people wanting more.

Now, we do think that at some point next year, we could hear something more about the future of Reeves’ greater Batman universe and HBO. It could be related to a season 2 of The Penguin, but it may also be a reveal of an entirely separate spin-off. Whether it is Mr. Freeze, Poison Ivy, or anyone else, there are so many different characters in Gotham who are deserving of more of a spotlight. Because of the success of this series, we also have more confidence it will be done right.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

