The Penguin season 2: Showrunner on possible renewal

We know that at the time of this writing, there is not too much official when it comes to The Penguin season 2 over at HBO. However, is there still hope?

In a way, a lot of this is rather funny. Once upon a time, it really did not seem as though there was much of a chance at all of this happening, especially with the way in which everyone was talking about the “limited series.” However, the first season has been really well-received and through, of course, comes the possibility of more. There is also a chance that there could be a separate spin-off about another character, but we imagine that not all of this will be clear until after The Batman: Part II arrives in theaters.

For now, all we can say is that showrunner Lauren LeFranc is keeping herself somewhat open to the possibility. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the season 1 finale, she had the following to say about where things stood:

My task was to make a bridge between the The Batman and The Batman: Part II. I love all these characters, and it is been so much fun writing all of them, and it’s such an engaging world. There are endless stories you could tell in this world. I don’t think anything should continue if there are not better stories to tell, or if you can’t one up yourself creatively. And so I think the only way for something like this to continue is if you feel like you can tell just as rich of a story, if not richer.

Obviously, we do think it makes the most sense to go where the story leads the people involved. It’s possible that means another story about Oz; or, you could shift things over to another great character within the world of Gotham.

Related – Go ahead and see some other updates now regarding The Penguin, including more thoughts on the death of Vic

Are you hoping to see The Penguin season 2 happen over at HBO?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







