The Pitt season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Is Dr. Collins okay?

As we work to get closer to The Pitt season 1 episode 7 on Max next week, what stories are about to be front and center here?

Well, we do tend to think that the top story at this point really has to be what’s going to happen with Collins, mostly because of the precarious position that the end of the most-recent episode left her in. If you need a refresher for whatever reason, she found herself shoved while the mother and aunt of the 17-year old patient had a heated altercation. Whether or not the teenager will be able to terminate the pregnancy is still unclear, and Collins herself finds herself in a tough position as a pregnant woman trying to handle such a heated and difficult decision.

Could that shove have some far-reaching effect on her? Well, that remains to be seen but we do think that episode 7 will give answers right away. One of the positive things about the real-time format of The Pitt is that there are not a lot of storylines that just linger. You do have the opportunity to not only get a lot of answers, but perhaps get them so much earlier than you would on a typical show.

Beyond just the pregnancy itself, can we learn more about what’s actually between Robby and Collins? What’s the extent of their history? We understand that within the confines of the job it is hard for us to learn much … but we are still eager for more information! Luckily, we have yet to even reach the halfway point of the season and by virtue of that, we are certainly eager to know that there could be more coming.

What do you most want to see moving into The Pitt season 1 episode 7 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

