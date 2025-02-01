The Pitt season 1 spoilers: Noah Wyle on Robby, Collins’ history

What is going to happen on The Pitt moving forward with Robby and Collins? It does feel clear that the two have a history, but could they have a present, as well?

At this point, it does certainly feel like the two have a number of conversations that need to be had at some point here, and it is really just a matter of when we will see them. After all, these two do not actually have a lot of time to talk through various issues in their current position at the hospital, not that this is all that much of a surprise. There are patients left and right, and that’s in addition to Robby fighting through some of his trauma and also the hospital on the verge of major changes.

Rest assured, though, that there is more story coming in regards to these characters. Not only that, but we have a greater sense of when that will be! Speaking to TV Insider, here is some of what Noah Wyle had to say about their dynamic at present:

“The fact that they have [a history] is significant because there aren’t a lot of people that can say they’ve gotten close to Robby … I think the fact that they had a relationship that was ill-fated speaks to his inability to sustain anything really positive and his inability to compartmentalize his work with his life and find any kind of balance. You will find out in Episode 11, but there’s an aspect to their relationship that we’ve been keeping a secret that informs a lot of the behavior between them.”

In the interim, the writers are clearly going to be giving us plenty of time to stop and speculate about a lot of this and in the end, that doesn’t make us mad at all!

