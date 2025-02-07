Mayor of Kingstown season 4: Edie Falco, Lennie James join

We said some time ago that Mayor of Kingstown season 4 needed some big names in order to offset all the departures. So, what have they done? Let’s just say that there are a handful of big names coming on board the next chapter of the show.

To be specific, we are talking here about Lennie James, Laura Benanti, and Edie Falco, three people who you have certainly come to know well from their roles on other shows. We know that the greater Taylor Sheridan universe excels when it comes to casting, and this is another example of that and then some.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

So what sort of roles are the trio going to be playing here? Well, let’s share a little of what we know right now per TVLine.

Falco – The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie alum is going to be playing the part of Nina Hobbs, the new prison warden over t Anchor Bay.

Benanti – Meanwhile, the Younger star / singer is going to be playing a “newly created correctional officer” by the name of Cindy Stephens. Both she and Falco both are being handed series-regular titles.

James – The Fear the Walking Dead star, meanwhile, is a part of a “season-long arc” as a gangster named Frank Moses. Does this make him the big bad? At the very least, this is an easy thing to argue.

Of course, this star power could at least start to convince people to watch if they have not already. Mayor of Kingstown only recently kicked off filming and for now, the plan is for it to air a little later in the year. There is still plenty of time in order to catch up with the show!

Related – See more news on Mayor of Kingstown now, including the latest premiere date hopes right away

What do you think about Edie Falco and Lennie James joining Mayor of Kingstown season 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates still ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







