Mayor of Kingstown season 4 premiere date: February update

What more could we end up learning about Mayor of Kingstown season 4 over the course of February? There’s a reason to be eager for more!

Where do we start off here? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that production for the Jeremy Renner series has already kicked off and by virtue of that alone, we tend to think the enthusiasm for more news has escalated greatly. From our end, we are personally hoping to learn at least more about the cast over the next few weeks, especially since this chapter almost requires new additions. Remember that the third season not only killed off some central adversaries, but it also wrote Iris out of the equation. We know that she was a huge part of the story and of Mike’s life, so where do you go from here?

Well, we do think that we’re going to hear more news on Mayor of Kingstown soon (as mentioned), but it won’t include a premiere date. We are still far too early for that but at the same time, we could get some info on it sooner than you’d think. Taylor Sheridan shows are somewhat notorious for having quick turnarounds from production to them airing, so we do think an early June start is once again possible, just as we saw it this past year. Why do anything different? This could help to fill a key spot in the Paramount+ calendar, especially since start dates on a number of other shows in his portfolio are a little bit unclear.

No matter when we revisit Mike’s world, we do think that the general style and tone will remain the same. This is a dark, gritty story about a community in crisis. When could it change?

