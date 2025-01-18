Mayor of Kingstown season 4: New look at Jeremy Renner

For those who are not currently aware, now is a pretty great time to be a fan of Mayor of Kingstown — filming is underway! Sure, we are well-aware that a season 4 premiere date is likely still months from being here but in the interim, there is a great deal to be excited about.

For the sake of this article, let us go ahead and shine a light here on star Jeremy Renner, who shared a small peak of himself working on the latest batch of episodes. If you head over to his Instagram, you can see it now in full.

In a way, you can argue that one of the things that is especially cool about Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is how shrouded in mystery much of it is. There were multiple adversaries killed off at the end of season 3, and then there was the death of Iris, someone extremely important to Mike. That passing is likely going to rock him to his core after he did all he could to help her. There are certainly going to be some new additions and at least some of Mike’s life will look and feel different.

At the end of the day, though, we hardly think that we are going to see this show move away too much from its dark, gritty roots. There is going to be a lot of action, and of course there will be a few metaphorical fires that Mike has to find a way to put out. Doing that will almost certainly be easier said than done in the end. We just hope that in the end, we’re still going to be gearing up for a story that is bigger and better than anything we’ve seen so far.

