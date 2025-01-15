Mayor of Kingstown season 4 filming begins; premiere date hopes

If you have been excited for a while to dive into Mayor of Kingstown season 4 over on Paramount+, let’s just say there is more good news to share. After a pretty long wait, the cast and crew are now back at work.

In a post over on his Instagram Stories, Jeremy Renner himself noted that the cast and crew are back together and as a result of that, we tend to think that the next few months are going to be rather busy. This show gets a lot done in a short amount of time, and there are some big changes ahead when it comes to Mike’s story, as well. remember that there are some adversaries who are gone from the show; yet, so is Iris, and she was a big part of the story and Mike’s life within the first three seasons.

We do tend to think that this season is going to feature some new faces, even if most of the casting information about the series has yet to come out. Mike will likely face some new obstacles, but we do hope that there is a great opportunity here for him and some other people to evolve.

When will the show come back?

While Paramount+ is going to have the final season about when the series is back, our general sentiment here is that you will get Mayor of Kingstown around in either the late spring or early summer. This serves as a great way to get them through some months where they may not have some other shows. After all, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Landman are all awaiting renewals, and there is no clear sense as to when the upcoming Yellowstone spin-off The Madison will be back.

