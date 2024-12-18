Mayor of Kingstown renewed by Paramount+ for season 4!

While it has been a foregone conclusion for a while that a Mayor of Kingstown season 4 would happen, isn’t it nice to know it for sure?

Today, the folks over at Paramount+ confirmed that the Jeremy Renner series would be coming back for more — in other words, the worst-kept secret out there. It has been clear for a while that the cast and creative team were prepping another season, and we tend to think it will last however long there is story left to tell. Just remember for a moment here that almost every series in the Taylor Sheridan umbrella is incredibly popular! (He is not the day-to-day showrunner for this one, but is still involved as an executive producer.)

One of the most important things about the Mayor of Kingstown renewal coming out at this point is that it does open the door for another batch of episodes to be ready to go by the time we get around to the late spring or early summer, at least depending on if filming starts early next year.

If there is one challenge coming up…

Let’s just put this in rather simple terms: We tend to think that it has a lot to do with trying to move past all the big deaths at the end of last season. Remember that Milo, Konstantin, and Iris are all gone seemingly, and that means that a big chunk of the story is going to need to be replaced. We’ll have to wait and see what happens here, but it feels clear that there are going to be some new cast members who come on board.

Rest assured here, as well, that we are going to have more to say when it comes to premiere-date hopes in due time.

